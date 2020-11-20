100 Kilometer Road Completed Between Communities

The Chiefs and Councils of Muskrat Dam and Bearskin Lake are happy to announce that their utility road between their communities was completed on Nov 17, 2020, at 12 noon. The construction of the utility road was started many years ago by volunteers from each community. The completion of this project was undertaken through Bearskin Lake and Muskrat Dams Joint Venture company BMSA Limited Partnership. The total distance between the two communities is 100 kms, which took many months to construct the road through thick bush, muskeg, hills and other rough terrain.

This accomplishment was conducted without any outside Government funding, under the authorities of Bearskin Lake and Muskrat Dam Chiefs and Councils, with the Elders direction and guidance.

The Elders wisdom and knowledge were utilized to minimize environmental damage and to avoid animal, fish and bird habitats.

Although the two First Nations are now connected, the road is not open yet for public use due to COVID-19 plus the need to develop an understanding on the uses and maintenance of road. The two communities need to develop and complete their protocol with each other on governance and policies of their road first before it can be open for public use.

In the future the two First Nations are looking to strengthen their relations with each other plus explore ways to generate revenues with outside interests from the uses of their road system.