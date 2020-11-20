KENORA – NEWS – A 44-year-old Kenora man is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the OPP.

The OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Organized Crime & Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) with assistance from the Northwest Region Canine Unit and Kenora OPP Detachment members have charged a man in an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in the City of Kenora.

On November 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm CST, police conducted a traffic stop on Rabbit Lake Road, a person was arrested and a vehicle was seized.

Police then executed a search warrant on Universal Drive and as a result, officers seized drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The combined street value of drugs seized was $23,340.

Police have charged 44 year old Jeremy OLSEN of Kenora with the following charges under the Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (Hydromorphone), contrary to section 5(2) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine), contrary to section 5(2) CDSA

Failure to Comply with a Release Order-other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) CC

The accused was released on a Form 10 to attend the Kenora Courthouse on January 14, 2021 to answer to the charges. None of the charges have been proven in court.