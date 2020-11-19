WHITEHORSE – Sandy Silver, the premier of Yukon, and Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, provide an update on the territory’s response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) pandemic.

There are 26 cases of COVID-19 in the Yukon.

The Territory announced it is ending its “Travel Bubble” with British Columbia for now due to COVID-19.

As of Friday, November 20, 2020, the Premier says that everyone entering Yukon Territory, other than critical services workers, are required to self-isolate for two weeks.

Premier Sandy Silver also says the government no longer recommends any non-essential travel outside the territory.