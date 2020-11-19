Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested Naved Ahmed JAVED, a Toronto man on Wednesday following an investigation into a possible home takeover on the city’s south side.

Officers with the Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit attended a residential address in the 100 block of Marks Street North just after 4:45 pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Police were called to investigate a possible home takeover.

Police officers entered the home to remove unwanted individuals who were residing there.

Inside the home, police located a male who refused to identify himself. Their investigation revealed he was from Toronto, and was in possession of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of Canadian currency, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The man was arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Naved Ahmed JAVED, 18, of Toronto, is charged with Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, Nov. 19, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.