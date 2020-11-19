THUNDER BAY, ON — Last week, Sportop Midget AA Queens forward, Alexis Paddington made official with pen to paper, signing her National Letter of Intent to play Division 1 hockey for Minnesota State University – Mankato for the 2021-22 season.



“I have been playing hockey for the Thunder Bay Queens since my first year peewee, which was the lowest age level at the time,” Alexis said, recalling her time with the Queens. “Throughout the years I’ve had numerous different coaches who all made a huge impact in my hockey career and I am extremely thankful for all of their help and commitment towards our teams and my individual skills.”



For Minnesota State Head Coach John Harrington, Alexis’ addition was an easy choice, “(Alexis is) a good athlete with a lot of hockey sense. Alexis can control the pace of the game when she has the puck, and her offensive play as a center iceman will be a welcome addition to our hockey team.”



Midget AA Queens Head Coach, Denis Lavoie, can also speak to Alexis’ character, “Alexis is a well rounded highly skilled team player who is a hard worker and dedicated to her love of hockey. Her personality is always positive on and off the ice.”



For Alexis’ part, the decision to commit to play and go to school in Mankato, Minnesota seemed like a good fit also, “The campus was small but filled with students and Mankato it’s a small college town so it has more of a home feeling for a small town person like me.” but of course, the hockey culture was a no-brainer. The coaches there, also made my decision really easy. There are a lot of good people involved with the woman’s hockey program and it was very welcoming and inviting.”



In the meantime, Alexis wants to finish out her minor hockey career with the Queens, a place she found to be instrumental to her development as a player and a person. She says “It is amazing to know that there are so many coaches and people who want to help you become a better person and player. As well having amazing teammates and girls that I’ve grown up with has made my Queens experience one to remember forever. For all the memories together and experiences than you make coming to the rink exciting and fun.”



Thunder Bay Queens are a member of Thunder Bay Women’s Hockey Association