Thunder Bay – COVID-19: Surging numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario are likely to result in increased restrictions and changes to the COVID-19 status for a number of jurisdictions in the province.

Ontario Premier Ford stated earlier this week, “We are staring down the barrel of a gun,” when it comes to these surging case numbers.

It is likely that Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region are headed to more stringent restrictions that could be announced on Friday.

Ontario reported 1,417 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were also an additional 32 deaths linked to the virus.

That represents the largest number reported for a single day during the Second Wave.

Ontario Regions with double-digit increases on Wednesday’s include:

Halton Region: 63

Waterloo: 54

Hamilton: 46

Durham: 40

Simcoe Muskoka: 25

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 23

Ottawa: 22

Thunder Bay: 20

Windsor: 17

Southwestern: 14

Thunder Bay has gone from almost no cases of COVID-19 to fifty-two active cases. There is one person hospitalized in the city at last report. The other 51 cases are self-isolating at home.

The surge in Thunder Bay is related to exposure at a pickle ball tournament held at local community centres.

The Health Unit states:

“In light of the increasing case counts here in Thunder Bay and elsewhere across the country, the Thunder Bay & District Health Unit is calling on employers and employees to recommit to following all infection prevention and control measures in order to effectively keep workplaces safe.

“This includes making sure that anyone who is not feeling well stays home, even if the symptoms are mild. COVID-19 may feel like “just a cold” but those who continue to go to work potentially expose the workplace to this virus. By staying home, employees protect their co-workers, clients and customers.”

As the numbers increase, it is really in the hands of each of us to, through our actions work to flatten the curve, reduce the numbers and prevent a lockdown.

if numbers continue their upward trend, and the TBDHU is forced to move the Thunder Bay District to more restrictive conditions, Christmas is going to be a lot different than most of us would like.

It comes down to simple things. Hand sanitizing, wearing a proper mask, following simple guidelines in retail shops – are you walking the wrong way down the aisle? – and using common sense.