OPP Officer and Civilian Dead in Incident

MISSISSAUGA – NEWS – Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit – SIU is now involved in the investigation of the shooting death of an OPP officer and a civilian on Manitoulin Island earlier today.

SIU reports that the preliminary information indicates that at approximately 12:30 pm on November 19, 2020.

SIU investigating fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island, resulting in death of OPP officer and civilian. Spokesperson Monica Hudon: pic.twitter.com/SKjwea26oz — SIU (@SIUOntario) November 19, 2020

Reportedly an individual contacted the Ontario Provincial Police to report the presence of an unwanted man on a property in Gore Bay. Soon after arriving, officers encountered a man and an interaction ensued. As a result of that interaction, one officer sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The man, who also was shot, was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators are en route to the scene. More information will be provided later today.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.