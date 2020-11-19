TORONTO — The Ontario government is releasing a discussion paper for public consultation that will inform the creation of the province’s first hydrogen strategy. This follows on an announcement in Edmonton Alberta that the city is looking toward a hydrogen powered future.

“Our government sees tremendous potential in this new energy source, which can act as an alternative low-carbon fuel to heat and power our homes, as well as in the transportation and industrial sectors,” said Minister Yurek. “During these challenging times, it’s never been more important to encourage new industries to contribute to Ontario’s economic recovery, while addressing climate change through innovative new ways.”

The paper sets out a vision for a new hydrogen economy in the province – one that will attract investment, and lead to more job creation, while helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions using low-carbon hydrogen. This strategy will eventually help Ontario achieve its greenhouse gas reduction target.

The hydrogen discussion paper is available on the Environmental Registry of Ontario for a 60-day public consultation period.

Ontario is inviting feedback from the public, businesses, municipalities, Indigenous communities and stakeholders on how low-carbon hydrogen and government can:

help lower greenhouse gas emissions;

support a reliable and affordable energy system in Ontario;

help the hydrogen sector in Ontario tap into growing global demand for hydrogen and hydrogen-related solutions; and

reduce regulatory barriers and support partnerships with the private sector, academia and other governments.

“The Hydrogen Business Council of Canada (HBC) is very pleased that Minister Yurek has made this important announcement today about the government’s plan to develop a low-carbon hydrogen strategy for Ontario,” said Brad Chittick, President, Hydrogen Business Council. “HBC looks forward to working with and supporting the efforts of our government leaders to make Ontario one of the top 10 hydrogen hubs in North America.”

“Hydrogen is yet another emerging energy innovation that Ontario is well positioned to capitalize on as we transition into a low-carbon future,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. “Our government is proud to support the production of sustainable, reliable and affordable energy here at home.”

“Ontario-made, low-carbon hydrogen presents a real opportunity for businesses, communities and families across Ontario and the country,” said Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy. “This discussion paper is an important opportunity to gain insights that will help position Ontario as a hydrogen leader.”

Following public consultation on the discussion paper, Ontario will release its hydrogen strategy in 2021. The strategy will outline hydrogen opportunities in Ontario, including strategies to help Ontario’s hydrogen sector compete in the global hydrogen market.