Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For November 19th it is going to be warmer today than the date would lead you to believe. While Thunder Bay won’t quite reach the record high of 8.7 C set in 1982, today’s temperature at a forecast high of 6 C will be a welcome break. For contrast, the lowest temperature recorded on this date was in 1966 when it was -22.2°C.

The cold spot in Ontario this morning is in Washaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn where it is -10.2 ° C or 13.6 ° F for our readers south of the Canada US Border.

There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region.

Thunder Bay Weather

Environment Canada says to expect mainly cloudy skies today with a 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. High 6 C.

For tonight cloudy skies will continue. There are periods of light snow beginning overnight expected with wsind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3 C. Wind chill minus 6 C overnight.

Looking to Friday the weather service says to expect cloudy conditions with a 40 percent chance of flurries. There will be the risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High minus 2 C. Wind chill minus 5 C in the morning and minus 11 C in the afternoon.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

Our Ontario cold spot at -10.2 C is a big warmer than the coldest it has been recorded in Fort Severn, when in 2009 it was -22.9 C.

The forecast for Thursday is for periods of light snow that will end late this morning then mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Snowfall amount of 2 cm are expected. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning however the wind will increase this afternoon becoming west 20 gusting to 40. The daytime high minus 6 C. Wind chill minus 18 C this morning and minus 12 C this afternoon.

Tonight skies will remain mainly cloudy. There is a 40 percent chance of flurries this evening and then a few flurries beginning near midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 11 C with temperature rising to minus 6 C by morning. Wind chill minus 21 C this evening and minus 14 C overnight.

Dryden Weather

Today’s high in Dryden today will be +1 C. That is a way off from the record high of +7.2 C in 2012. It is also a long way warmer than the record cold temperature of -19.2 C set in 2018.

For today, skies will be cloudy this morning but becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Winds up to 15 km/h. High plus 1 C. Wind chill minus 5 C this afternoon.

Tonight cloudy skies will continue with periods of light snow beginning near midnight and ending before morning and then a 40 percent chance of flurries. There is a risk of freezing drizzle before morning. Predicted snowfall amounts of 2 cm are forecast. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6 C. Wind chill minus 5 C this evening and minus 10 C overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Cloudy skies will great Kenora today then becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Winds up to 15 km/h. High 0 C. The wind chill will be minus 5 C this morning.