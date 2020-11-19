Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating missing female, Bianca JOHNUP, a 14-year-old Indigenous teenage girl.

Police say that Bianca JOHNUP was last seen at approximately 8:00 pm on November 17, 2020 in the area of Kingsway Avenue.

Missing person reported to Thunder Bay Police Service on this date.

Bianca JOHNUP is an Indigenous female. She is 5’1″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. She has a slim build with brown eyes and medium complexion. JOHNUP has black, long straight hair.

Bianca JOHNUP was last seen wearing a black jacket with black, white and green shoes.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.