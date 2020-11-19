Thunder Bay – A thirty-one-year old Thunder Bay man, Michael Thomas DEARTH faces charges for assault, assaulting a police officer (2X) and resisting a Peace Officer.

Thunder Bay Police say a Thunder Bay man was arrested after he attacked officers investigating a disturbance Wednesday evening.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 100 block of Varsity Place just after 7:50 pm EST on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 following reports of a disturbance.

When police arrived they learned a male suspect was causing a disturbance. An investigation also revealed this same male was involved in an assault a day prior.

The investigation led officers to the suspect’s home. The accused attacked the officers when they approached, and struck them several times.

Police were able to complete an arrest following this struggle.

Michael Thomas DEARTH was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street, and the officers returned to regular duties.

DEARTH appeared in bail court on Thursday, November 19, 2020, and was released with conditions and a future appearance date. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.