Dr. de Villa – Leave Home only for Essential Needs

TORONTO – Surging COVID-19 likely have Toronto headed to new restrictions by next week.

Today, Mayor John Tory and Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, provided an update on the City’s measures to combat the resurgence of the virus in Toronto.

The city reports that there are are 36,080 cases of COVID-19 in the city, an increase of 445 new cases today.

191 people are hospitalized with the virus. There are now 42 people in the Intensive Care Units in Toronto hospitals.

Further there are currently 27 outbreaks in long-term care settings, seven in retirement homes and 13 in hospital settings.

Toronto to date, has seen 1,490 COVID-19 deaths from coronavirus.

Since yesterday, 22 more people have died from COVID-19. This is the highest number of deaths reported in one day during this second wave.

In total, 29,890 people have recovered from COVID-19. Case status data can be found on the City’s reporting platform

Toronto city officials are working with the Province of Ontario and surrounding regions to coordinate a strengthened response to the continued spread of COVID-19.

While this work is ongoing, Mayor Tory appealed to two groups – parents and employers – to take proactive action in the fight against the virus. In response to increasing test positivity rates in young people, particularly those age 14 to 17, parents should remind children to come straight home after school and avoid spending time at friends’ homes whenever possible. Employers should be taking all infection protection and control measures possible and encourage COVID-19 testing in employees with supports for those who test positive.

All people in Toronto should be adopting steps for self-protection. Dr. de Villa recommends individuals only consider leaving their homes for essential activities such as work, education and fresh air and exercise. As much as possible, residents are asked to limit contact to people in the same household, keep at least six feet apart from people not in the same household and wear a mask when outside of their homes, especially in indoor settings and when physical distancing is difficult. Residents should wash hands frequently and remain at home when ill.