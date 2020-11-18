Thunder Bay – NEWS – The efforts of the Thunder Bay Police Service to combat the spread of illegal drugs continued with the arrest of four people who now face drug-trafficking related offences following the search of a north-side home on Tuesday evening.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Emergency Task Unit (ETU) executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 100 block off Secord Street just before 5:30 pm EST on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. The search followed an investigation into drug-trafficking activity by members of the Intelligence Unit and the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.

Police located twelve people inside the home. Four were taken into custody and the others were released.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected cocaine, about $12,035 CAD, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

All four accused were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Rachel Ann ANDERSON, 45, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession off Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Mark Patrick John MYERS, 50, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession off Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Failure to Comply with a Judicial Release

J’Vonte RAHAMAN-VERNON, 19, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession off Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Robert John SIMS, 31, of Oliver Paipoonge, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession off Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Breach of Probation x 3

All four appeared in bail court on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.