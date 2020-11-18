Thunder Bay – Lets get focused Thunder Bay – Take COVID-19 seriously.

As COVID-19 numbers continue to soar in the city, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit is going to have little choice but to move our district into the yellow caution zone.

On Friday, it is expected that parts of southern Ontario are going to shift into more restrictive zones.

The TBDHU in a statement says:

In light of the increasing case counts here in Thunder Bay and elsewhere across the country, the Thunder Bay & District Health Unit is calling on employers and employees to recommit to following all infection prevention and control measures in order to effectively keep workplaces safe.

This includes making sure that anyone who is not feeling well stays home, even if the symptoms are mild. COVID-19 may feel like “just a cold” but those who continue to go to work potentially expose the workplace to this virus. By staying home, employees protect their co-workers, clients and customers.

All workplaces are urged to take this situation seriously and to ensure that all COVID-19 prevention measures are being followed.

Editorial Comment – if numbers continue their upward trend, and the TBDHU is forced to move the Thunder Bay District to more restrictive conditions, Christmas is going to be a lot different than most of us would like.

It comes down to simple things. Hand sanitizing, wearing a proper mask, following simple guidelines in retail shops – are you walking the wrong way down the aisle? – and using common sense.

It really comes down to what we do.