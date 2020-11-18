Iqaluit – Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq, Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief medical officer of health, and Lorne Kusugak, minister of health are providing an update on the territory’s response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) pandemic.

As of November 17, there are 60 confirmed cases in Nunavut.

Forty six of the positive cases are in the community of Arviat.

The territory confirmed its first case less than two weeks ago on November 6. Nunavut is beginning a two-week lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

All non-essential businesses, services, and organizations are closing. Schools will switch to remote learning, child-care centres will only be open to the children of essential workers, and both indoor and outdoor gatherings will be restricted.