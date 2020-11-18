Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Well, at least you are not at the Mayo Airport in the Yukon, this morning it is Canada’s cold spot at a frigid -34.6 ° C. In a sure sign that winter is coming to Ontario’s north, it is -20.2 ° C in Muskrat Dam this morning.

There are no weather alerts for Western or Northern Ontario. However in the far north there is likely going to be snow as there are snowfall warnings in effect for parts of Northern Manitoba.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Shamattawa

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected. Snow will continue across northern Manitoba on Wednesday. The snowfall will be quite heavy Wednesday morning and into the afternoon, and will accumulate rapidly.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

For Thunder Bay it is -12 ° C this morning. There will be increasing cloudiness early this morning. Winds will become south 20 km/h early this afternoon. Today’s high plus 3° C. Wind chill minus 17° C this morning.

Tonight, there will be mainly cloudy skies with fog patches developing overnight. Winds will be south 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 0° C.

Washaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

The most northern settlement in Ontario is at -11° C under mainly cloudy skies this morning. There is a 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Winds will be from the west 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 21° C this morning and minus 16° C this afternoon.

Tonight, there will be periods of snow, accumulations of 5 cm are expected with winds becoming southeast 20 km/h this evening. The temperature will be steady near minus 11° C. Wind chill minus 19° C this evening and minus 13° C overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods