Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting three new confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Cases: Case #187 Case #188 Case #189 are all of a result of close contact and all the cases have the person self isolating at home.

Visit the TBDHU Website for more information or contact TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or toll-free: 1-888-294-6630.