WINNIPEG – COVID-19 – COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba continue to surge. The province is reporting that while efforts to help flatten the curve continue, so are the number of tickets being issued to enforce the public health rules.

The Manitoba government advises that ongoing enforcement efforts by more than 3,300 personnel across various agencies that are empowered to enforce public health orders to protect Manitobans continue. This includes RCMP, law enforcement agencies, provincial employees and municipal partners, such as the City of Winnipeg.

Since enforcement efforts began in April, a total of 307 warnings and 200 tickets have been issued. Some examples of tickets since the beginning of November include:

• a $5,000 ticket to Bar Italia in Winnipeg for operating with seven patrons on the outdoor patio (of the seven, five were in possession of liquor);

• a $5,000 ticket to the Pembina Hotel for failure to ensure patrons vacate by 11 p.m.;

• a $5,000 ticket to Pony Corral Restaurant and Bar in Winnipeg for failure to ensure patrons vacate by 11 p.m. (patrons not seated, patrons dancing);

• a $5,000 ticket to Gymboree Play and Music in Winnipeg for failing to close;

• a $5,000 ticket to the Town Centre mall food court in Brandon for failure to take measures to ensure physical distancing between patrons;

• a $5,000 ticket to Goodlife Fitness in Brandon for failure to take measures to ensure physical distancing between patrons and because staff were not instructing clients to maintain two-metre distancing;

• a $5,000 ticket to McDonalds in Neepawa, for failure to take measures to ensure physical distancing between patrons (some patrons were observed less than two metres apart);

• a $5,000 ticket to the Gillam Motor Inn for not ensuring contact information was obtained from patrons dining or drinking in the premises;

• a $5,000 ticket to the Riverton Petro Canada for failing to remind individuals to wear masks; and

• a $5,000 ticket to the JT Diner in Blumenort for failing to remind individuals to wear masks.

Also since the beginning of November, several $1,296 tickets have been issued to individuals for attending gatherings larger than permitted (including one gathering of 20 to 25 people), six for failing to isolate as required and two for unnecessary travel to the north.

In addition, a total of 54 warnings and 32 tickets were issued last week (Nov. 9 to 15). Over the weekend, one individual was ticketed in Steinbach for gathering at a demonstration and received a $1,296 fine. However, this incident remains under investigation, and additional charges are expected.