Increased COVID-19 Risk in Kenora

KENORA – Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) urges the public to practise prevention measures as COVID-19 case counts increase in the Kenora region. In the past 17 days, 10 positive cases have been reported in the Kenora region, and three of these cases are currently hospitalized due to symptoms and risk factors. The Kenora region’s positivity rate is 6 times higher than what was seen during the summer and is now similar to some areas in southern Ontario.

Although some of the cases in the Kenora region were related to travel outside of the region, many of them had not travelled nor had contact with known cases. The rise in case numbers is concerning to Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health at NWHU.

“This surge is our region’s wake-up call. The risk of transmission of COVID-19 is higher in the Kenora area. We’ve seen the devastation that COVID-19 has brought to other areas in Canada, and we need our residents to do everything they can to prevent the spread,” says Dr. Kit Young Hoon. “Now is the time to act. Avoid unnecessary travel, stay at least 2 metres apart from anyone you do not live with, do not gather with other families indoors, and stay home if you’re unwell and take a self- assessment to see if you should be tested for COVID-19,” Dr. Young Hoon said.

Together, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 by taking actions that protect the health of our families and communities. The public can call NWHU’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-468-2240 with any questions or visit their website at www.nwhu.on.ca/covid19.