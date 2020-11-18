Thunder Bay – LIVING – Celebrating its 21st year, the incredibly popular Intercity Shopping Centre 50/50 Cash Draw is getting close to sold-out with only 1,000 tickets remaining in this year’s draw. Current jackpot is at $23,670.

Tickets are available online at healthsciencesfoundation.ca/intercity5050 or at Intercity Shopping Centre’s Guest Services Desk. They are $10 each, 3 for $20 or 10 for $50 and may not be purchased by, or on behalf of persons under the age of 18.

Proceeds from the draw will continue to support the Our Hearts At Home Cardiovascular Campaign to bring a full-service cardiovascular surgery program to Northwestern Ontario, keeping patients and families closer to home for life- and limb-saving surgery.

This year’s Intercity Shopping Centre 50/50 Cash Draw will be held on Wednesday, December 23 at 2:00 p.m. at Intercity Shopping Centre. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win. Lottery license 835539.