There has long been a perception of consumers turning to online retailers over high street stores because of the ability to locate and purchase the same products cheaper than they could from those with physical business locations. However, with online shopping now being as mainstream a channel as the high street, and with many big-name brands choosing to have a virtual presence as well as a brick-and-mortar one, businesses have had to adapt their approach and, as a result, the marketplace has changed.

Feefo recently carried out a comprehensive survey on over 2,000 of the British public to learn more about their shopping habits, on and off of the internet. The latter is definitely now considered the norm, with 70% of those surveyed admitting that they go online to check products and brands as soon as they’ve made the decision to purchase something – even if they don’t quite know yet exactly what they’d like to buy. 79% of online shoppers click straight through to either Amazon or Google to browse the virtual shelves and compare items, so it’s clear that online shopping habits are already well established and that brand trust is integral.

The survey findings indicate that consumers are looking to find and build trust in online shopping brands – but what makes customers actually take the plunge, enter their details and hit the ‘Buy now’ button? It turns out that trust isn’t the biggest factor in a final purchase decision – but rather, price – 82% of consumers named it as their first priority. This isn’t to say necessarily that the cheapest option is the purchase default for all, but that online shoppers will pay for perceived value in a product and need to consider the price point to be fair and appropriate. What’s more, their decision isn’t just influenced by the product price alone – 63% of online shoppers from the Feefo survey said that they had abandoned their cart at check-out when shipping or postage costs are considered to be too expensive.

62% of those surveyed believe that the decision-making process to make a purchase that they go through online is more balanced, cautious and conservative than it would be in a high street store. Whilst the exact reason for this isn’t identified (and indeed could vary from person to person), the inability to be able to physically see and touch the product is likely to contribute – lots of us still have to see something to believe it!

Only 4% of the survey respondents believed that their buying decisions online were impacted by global issues such as concern for the environment, although this is expected to be on a growing trajectory and such issues are increasingly being catered for by businesses of all types, shapes and sizes.

No matter the perks of the product or service, price remains key – and value, king.