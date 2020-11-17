Ryan Sethi is a new introduction to the world of social influencers. Many people consider the 19-year old to be an internet guru. His amazing travel blogs assist a lot of people to visit their dream destination with ease. However, this time a lot of travelers raised a complaint regarding the rapid spread of coronavirus incessantly. The young man himself is very tensed about the health condition of his family and friends. But, very soon, he composed his feelings and understood the severity of the situation. This is the first time that such a condition is happening worldwide. The only way of protection is following all the precautions as suggested by the doctors. So Sethi planned immediate actions to take some steps to control the situation.

People know Ryan as a responsible social influencer and thus depend a lot on his posts. This is the main reason because of which Sethi took various measures in the pandemic days. It wasn’t easy in the lockdown days, especially for older people, to go and buy medicines. Moreover, some areas were declared as containment zones. Ryan and his friends decided to supply medication to local households as a small way of supporting the old generation. Also, he collaborated with some home delivery and transport companies for a hassle-free supply of healthy food to some households. All the details were there on the webpage of the young man.

Ryan’s energy did not go down for a single moment, and he took the whole responsibility of supporting the senior citizens of the neighborhood. Apart from this, he also launched an online supply of various necessary products to help more and more people. Moreover, he collected many funds through online arrangements to help several poor victims from this unexpected condition. The sudden crash in the economic state literally affected a lot of people. Ryan always thanked God for being by his side and allowing him to support so many people. During this phase, his number of followers increased at lightning speed.

Although all his relatives and friends were busy appreciating his efforts, his motive was something else. He showed more interest in boosting up hundreds from the fearful condition. He made them understand that coronavirus is curable and just like any other disease. They just have to follow some guidelines to reduce the chances of occurrences of the disease. All need to understand how critical it is to maintain all the rules. Without the protection shields, people will not be able to fight against this dangerous virus. You should not move out of the house except in emergencies. There is a limitation on the number of guests for marriage ceremonies too. If you can follow the suggestions, the chances of being safe are more.

Ryan and his followers raised voices against the actions of some careless citizens. They were playing a significant role in spreading the virus more. With the help of his posts, he tried to convince a lot of people to control themselves and lead a different life for some months. The fight is only possible if everybody is in the effort together.