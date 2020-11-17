Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Good morning Western and Northern Ontario. There are no weather alerts in effect this morning across the region. The cold spot in Ontario this morning is Pickle Lake.

Thunder Bay Forecast

Skies will be clearing in Thunder Bay this morning. At 08:00 am EST it is -10c. Environment Canada says we can expect winds of up to 15 km/h. Today’s high minus 2. Wind chill minus 11 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon.

For tonight skies will be clear, and winds will be up to 15 km/h. The overnight low minus 11. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Forecast

Mainly sunny skies are in the forecast for Sioux Lookout. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Daytime high minus 7. The wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon.

Sachigo Lake

It is -13 c in Sachigo Lake this morning under cloudy skies. Skies will become a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. The temperature will remain steady through the day at minus 13. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon.

For tonight, the forecast is for partly cloudy conditions with winds of up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 27 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Outlook

It is -9c in Kenora this morning at 08:00 am EST. The skies are mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. However, skies will be clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.

For tonight, Environment Canada says that skies will be clear, but will becoming partly cloudy before morning. Winds of up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 16 overnight.