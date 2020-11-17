Dr. Jane Goodall and Senator Murray Sinclair have teamed up to protect captive great apes, elephants and other wild animals in captivity, and to ban the import of elephant ivory and hunting trophies into Canada. Today, Senator Sinclair will introduce the Jane Goodall Act in the Senate of Canada. He will soon deliver a major speech on the bill, planned for Thursday, November 19.

“Jane Goodall is a hero who inspires us to do better by all creatures of Creation with whom we share this earth,” said Senator Sinclair. “Named in Dr. Goodall’s honour, this bill will create laws to better protect many animals, reflecting Indigenous values of respect and stewardship.”

“We live in a time, and a world, where respecting and caring for one another, and our shared planet is the only way forward,” said Dr. Goodall. “As humans around the world accept that animals are sentient beings, there is a growing call for improved living conditions and treatment of captive animals. This bill, being tabled by Senator Sinclair has the best interests of captive animals in mind. And the proposed ban of elephant ivory products and hunting trophies in Canada will decrease the worldwide market which fuels the senseless slaughter of endangered species. I commend Senator Sinclair for tabling this bill and I am honoured that it bears my name.”

The legislation builds on Canada’s 2019 laws phasing out whale and dolphin captivity for entertainment. The Jane Goodall Act would: