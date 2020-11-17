KENORA – NEWS – On November 10, 2020 at 5:34 pm CST, the Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant as part of an on- going investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in the North West region. As a result, officers seized drugs, cash, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

The OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime & Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and Kenora OPP Detachment members have executed a search warrant at a Heenan Place residence in the City of Kenora.

Police have charged 50-year-old Gregory BLACKWOOD, 20-year-old Tyler BLACKWOOD and 44-year-old Stephanie JAMES each with the following charges under the Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) CDSA

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 CC

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) CC

Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) CC

All of the accused were released to attend the Kenora Courthouse on December 3, 2020 to answer to the charges. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.