$250 million will allow municipalities to quickly advance critical local infrastructure projects

TORONTO — “This investment in local infrastructure will help communities keep Ontarians safe and healthy while creating good local jobs and supporting local businesses,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure. “We are moving fast to respond to the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Our government will continue to ensure that communities are able to get shovel-ready projects underway so they can kickstart their local economies and create jobs.”

To build on governments’ commitment to protect the health and well-being of individuals and families during the pandemic, Ontario is now accepting applications from municipalities for local infrastructure projects under the new Local Government sub-stream of the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream to allow local governments to proceed with tendering and procurement as soon as possible.

On October 28, Ontario announced up to $1.05 billion in federal-provincial funding through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to build or renovate health and safety-related projects in long-term care, education and municipalities that will help Ontario respond to the impacts of COVID-19. This includes up to $250 million for the Local Government sub-stream that will help municipalities to address critical local infrastructure needs, which they can start applying for today.

Eligible projects include infrastructure to support physical distancing, social infrastructure, active transportation and disaster mitigation projects. Each municipality is allocated a certain amount of funding for which they can apply, with a minimum allocation of $100,000. Successful projects will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis and be nominated by the Province to the federal government for approval by March 2021.

“We look forward to collaborating with the federal government to secure quick approvals for these important projects that will help keep communities across Ontario safe,” said Minister Scott.