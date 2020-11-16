TORONTO – Strong winds hit hard in Southern Ontario over the past 24 hours. Winds knocked out power to 370,000 Hydro One customers.

Since then, Hydro One crews have restored power to most of those customers affected by the wind storm that started yesterday in southern and central Ontario and continues to move east.

This is the most significant storm since May 2018 with high winds and gusts over 100km/hr causing outages currently affecting approximately more than 96,600 customers and damaging approximately 400 poles.

“Yesterday’s fierce winds took down trees, power lines and other critical Hydro One equipment resulting in significant damage,” said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. “Crews continue to work through challenging conditions to restore power to our customers as quickly and as safely as possible. To assist with restoration efforts, Hydro One is receiving support from neighbouring utilities and sent additional crews to the hardest hit areas however, we anticipate that some customers could be without power for several days.”