Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a recent robbery of a convenience store.

The incident took place at the Circle K store at 185 Cumberland Street North at about 8 am EST on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Police say that time a female suspect entered the store, approached the clerk, and then produced a weapon, demanding cash and cigarettes.

The robbery suspect then fled the store on foot after a brief struggle with the Circle K clerk, and other witnesses who had entered the store during the robbery.