Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a recent robbery of a convenience store.
The incident took place at the Circle K store at 185 Cumberland Street North at about 8 am EST on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Police say that time a female suspect entered the store, approached the clerk, and then produced a weapon, demanding cash and cigarettes.
The robbery suspect then fled the store on foot after a brief struggle with the Circle K clerk, and other witnesses who had entered the store during the robbery.
The accused is described as a female standing about 5’10” tall with a medium build. She wore black pants, black boots, and a peach or pink jacket with a purple hoodie underneath. She also wore a face covering that was mostly black with some white and grey.
Police are also looking to speak with one of the witnesses who entered the store during the robbery. The witness is a male with a medium build. He was wearing a light-coloured jacket, white baseball cap, black pants and dark shoes.
If you have any information that could help investigators identify this suspect please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.
If you know the identity of the witness described above, or are the witness, please call police at 684-1200.