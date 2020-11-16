Unwanted Persons in Home Lead to Drug Trafficking Charges

Thunder Bay – NEWS – On Sunday, November 15, 2020 Thunder Bay Police attended a Limerick Street address at 11:15 am EST. Police received calls related to a possible home takeover.

As a result, Thunder Bay Police arrested five people suspected to be involved in drug-trafficking. When officers arrived they learned unwanted individuals were currently inside the home and trafficking illicit drugs.

Their investigation led to the arrest of five suspects, including two people from the Greater Toronto Area. Police also located a quantity of suspected Fentanyl, suspected Percocet pills, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The accused were transported to the TBPS headquarters.

A 17-year-old male from Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Fail to Comply with Sentence

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Anthony Nicholas KAPLANIS, 40, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Breach of Probation

Nathaniel Joshua MATTHEWS, 22, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Failure to Comply with a Judicial Release

Dana Florence Ann NOBIS, 36, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

Amanda Yvonnne OWEN, 22, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

All five accused appeared in bail court on Monday, November 16, 2020 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

The youth accused was on a court-ordered condition not to attend the District of Thunder Bay.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.