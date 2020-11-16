Thunder Bay – NEWS – “Greg Hankkio is experienced, dedicated and loves this City,” said City Manager Norm Gale in announcing the appointment. “He brings exemplary leadership and professional skills to the important role of overseeing our highly trained, professional fire and rescue service.”

Greg Hankkio has been appointed Fire Chief for the City of Thunder Bay.

Chief Hankkio started his career as a firefighter with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue in 1991. He was appointed Deputy Fire Chief in 2007 and has been serving as Acting Fire Chief of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue since October of 2019.

Chief Hankkio was the successful candidate following an open completion.

About Thunder Bay Fire Rescue

In addition to fire suppression, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue provides public education and fire prevention services. It undertakes fire investigations and leads Fire Code enforcement. Thunder Bay Fire rescue provides a range of other emergency services including tiered medical response, auto extrication, hazardous materials management, industrial accident, high angle, water and ice and confined-space rescue.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue also leads the coordination of community emergency planning. Within Thunder Bay Fire Rescue are also the resources required to develop and deliver training as well as to maintain its equipment and fleet. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue has a total staff complement of 211 and operates out of eight fire stations and a fire training facility.