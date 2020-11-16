Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 5 (five) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.
All of the new cases are due to close contact, and all five new cases are self-isolating.
This brings the total of cases of COVID-19 in the region to 165 instances, and there are currently 43 active cases in the district.
Prevent the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands often and when visibly dirty for 15 seconds.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm or a tissue, throw the tissue in the garbage and wash your hands.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Continue to practise physical distancing, because any close contact could be a possible exposure to COVID-19.
- Masks or face coverings must be worn in all indoor public places in Sudbury and districts, and they should also be worn in other settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
- Stay home if you are unwell and get tested.