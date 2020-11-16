Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 5 (five) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

All of the new cases are due to close contact, and all five new cases are self-isolating.

This brings the total of cases of COVID-19 in the region to 165 instances, and there are currently 43 active cases in the district.

Prevent the spread of COVID-19