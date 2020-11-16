PICKLE LAKE – As winter tighten’s it grip on the region, the Pickle Lake Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment would like to remind commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers that it is their responsibility to ensure their vehicles are safe and in proper working order prior to beginning their shift.

On October 20, 2020, Pickle Lake OPP officers responded to a report of a disabled CMV. Upon further investigation, police discovered five tires on the CMV that were unfit for the roadway. As a result, the vehicle was taken out of service until the tires were replaced, and the driver has been charged with the following Highway Traffic Act (HTA) offences:

Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle with a Major Defect in it or in drawn vehicle, contrary to HTA Section 107(11), and

Fail to enter defect in daily inspection report, contrary to HTA Section 107(8)(a).

Members of the Pickle Lake OPP have a zero tolerance when it comes to unsafe CMVs. CMVs can weigh in excess of 60,000 kg (123,277 lbs), and transport a huge variety of materials. Due to their size, weight, and loads, CMVs generate significant momentum and have the potential to cause extensive loss of life, injuries, and property damage when involved in a collision.

Heading into the winter season and the opening of the seasonal ice roads, roadways within the Township of Pickle Lake and Mishkeegogamang First Nation area are beginning to see a considerable increase in the presence of CMVs. Officers would like to thank the many safe and professional CMV drivers who keep their vehicles mechanically fit and drive according to road and weather conditions, which in turn helps to ensure road safety for everyone.

Should you see an unsafe vehicle on the road, you can report to police by calling 1-888-310-1122.