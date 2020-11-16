Rochester, Minn. – The Northwoods League has announced the recipients of the 2020 Rawlings ‘Finest in the Field’ Award. The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position. The 2020 Rawlings ‘Finest in the Field’ Award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.

While the Thunder Bay Border Cats were not playing this year due to COVID-19, the team is hopeful for a great 2021 season.

Position Player NWL Team College Fielding Percentage C Patrick Arndt Kalamazoo Mac Daddies Bellarmine .990 1B Kyle Manzardo Willmar Stingers Washington State .995 2B Andrew Meggs La Crosse Loggers Creighton .991 3B J.T. Thompson La Crosse Loggers Texas State .988 SS Connor McGuire Kalamazoo Mac Daddies California, Irvine .972 OF Kyle Ashworth Kalamazoo Mac Daddies Cal Poly 1.000 OF Xane Washington Waterloo Bucks Nicholls State 1.000 OF Andy Garriola Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Old Dominion 1.000 P Nathan Hemmerling Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Lakeland University 1.000

Rawlings has been rewarding the top defenders in the Northwoods League since 2002. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the Northwoods League. To qualify for an award a player needs to appear in at least half of the scheduled games at a specific position. For pitchers, the player that had the highest total defensive chances without committing an error earns the number one spot.

