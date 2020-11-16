Thunder Bay – NEWS – “I would like to thank my fellow members of Council for their support and know that they will provide good information and assistance to residents should they have questions or require assistance during my time away from City Council,” said Councillor Hamilton.

McKellar Ward Councillor Brian Hamilton announced today that he will be taking a leave of absence from his Council duties until the new year for personal reasons.

In his absence, he has advised that constituents are welcome to contact any At-Large Members of Council if they have questions or concerns that relate to McKellar Ward or city issues in general.

Section 259 of the Municipal Act allows for members of council to take a leave from their duties.

“There is a provision in the Act that enables sitting members of council to be absent from their duties for up to three consecutive months with no penalty,” said City Clerk Krista Power.

The Office of the City Clerk will work with Councillor Hamilton to redirect email and respond to residents inquiries as they are received during his time away from Council.