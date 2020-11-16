FORT FRANCES – The Fort Frances OPP report that on the afternoon of Sunday November 15, 2020 that police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Scott Street in the Town of Fort Frances, Ontario.

As a result of this investigation Eadonn O’Dowd, 25, of Collingwood Ontario has been charged with multiple Criminal & Drug offences.

Eadonn O’Dowd has been charged with multiple offences including Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Methamphetamine contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Cocaine contrary top section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; Possession of Property obtained by Crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code; Having Care and Control of Motor Vehicle with open Cannabis contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act.

O’Dowd is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on December 14, 2020.