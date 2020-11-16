Thunder Bay – NEWS – At approximately 13:17 on November 16, 2020, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and first responders were part of a rescue operation on Hardisty Street.

Fire fighters were engaged in a high angle rescue which involved a trapped person that was precariously situated on the edge of the structure.

The young man had squeezed through an opening trying to gain access to the roof area when he became stuck then became cold and scared.

Fire crews set up ladders to gain access to the person then secured him in place until the aerial ladder could be utilized.

Once the aerial ladder was set up it was positioned very close in order to rescue the trapped individual. Two fire fighters maneuvered him until he was free then he was taken down to the waiting paramedics for an assessment.