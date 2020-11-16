by Kacie Albert

ARLINGTON, Texas – Marking his second career appearance at the prestigious PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals, Brock Radford (De Winton, Alberta) went 1-for-4 to tie for 19th at the 2020 edition of the season-culminating event in Arlington, Texas.

Radford recorded his one qualified ride of the four-day event in Round 1, when covered Stretch (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Clay Struve/Heald Pro Bulls) for 89 points. The commanding score was a career-best for Radford on the elite Unleash The Beast, and tied for the fifth best of the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast opening round.

The Albertan sensation nearly reached the requisite 8 in Round 4 to punch his ticket to the championship round, but came down in a heartbreaking 7.05 seconds, bucked off by Preachers Kid (K-C Bucking Bulls/RD Cattle).

For his efforts, Radford earned $5,500 and 32.5 world points. He concluded the 2020 season No. 39 in the world standings.

Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Saskatchewan, Canada) was awarded the Glen Keeley Award for the fourth consecutive year. This award goes to the Canadian bull rider earning the most points during the season.

While Radford was the lone Canadian rider competing at the historic 2020 PBR World Finals, he was joined in the draw by two bovine athletes from Ponoka, Alberta’s Vold Rodeo who were making their debut at the event inside AT&T Stadium – Vertigo Spy (Vold Rodeo) and Jayded (Vold Rodeo/Dynamite Buckers).

Vertigo Spy led the contingent compliments of 44.5-point bull score from Round 2 when he bested Lucas Divino (Nova Crixas, Brazil) in a swift 3.04 seconds. Earning a second out, Cole Melancon (Paris, Texas) covered the powerful bull for 88.5 points in Round 4, as Vertigo Spy earned a 43.25-point score.

For Jayded, the bull was first marked 44.25 points in Round 2 compliments of his 6.29-second buckoff of 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas), which he followed with a 42.75-point score in Round 3 when he dispatched Dakota Louis (Browning, Montana) in 5.74 seconds.

Additionally, five Canadian-born bulls who now reside in the United States also bucked. Their outs were:

CopperPoint Swagger (Hart Cattle Co./Hale) – 44.5 points in Round 1 after bucking off Brennon Eldred (Sulphur, Oklahoma) in 3.57 seconds.

CopperPoint Swagger – 44.25 points in the championship round when he bucked off Davis in 2.92 seconds.

Canadian Mist (TNT Bucking Bulls/Hart Cattle Co.) – 44.5 points in Round 4 after bucking off Alex Cerqueira (Iguatemi, Brazil) in 5.99 seconds.

Canadian Mist – 42.75 points in Round 1 after bucking off Ramon de Lima (Rio Branco, Brazil) in 2.34 seconds.

Nailed (Kruger Bucking Bulls) – 43.25 points in Round 3 when he was ridden by Taylor Toves (Stephenville, Texas) for 89 points.

Hanna Motors Power Dozer (M Rafter E Bucking Bulls) – 43 points in Round 4 when he dispatched Cody Teel (College Station, Texas) in 7.87 seconds.

Oz (TNT Bucking Bulls/Hart Cattle Co.) – 41.5 points in Round 1 when he was ridden by Luciano de Castro (Guzolandia, Brazil) for 83.75 points.

Competing at his first-ever PBR World Finals, Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas) delivered a near perfect 4-for-5 performance inside AT&T Stadium, to win the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast event title, clinching the 2020 PBR Rookie of the Year honor and propelling to No. 3 in the world.

Just as the 2020 PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme (RIbas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) had loudly announced his arrival at the top of the sport by dominating the World Finals event in 2017, Campbell, winner of the four-day 2020 season-culminating event, also put the bull riding world on notice that a new title-contending cowboy is on the scene.

“I’m lost for words,” Campbell said. “I’ve been working at this all year long, especially with the year we had. It was crazy. We had to go through a lot of obstacles. PBR went through a ton of stress to get us to where we are. And heck, my emotions right now are so happy.”

“I’ve always dreamed of a PBR World title. This is one step closer to that goal. It’s a big accomplishment.”

Beginning the season-culminating event No. 33 in the world, Campbell began his surge up the standings when he covered Heartbreak Kid (D&H Cattle/Buck Cattle/Erwin Cattle) for 88 points in Round 1 on Thursday night.

The Texas native then drafted Bullseye (Mears Owen) for Round 2 of the event in his home state, once again reaching the requisite 8, this time for a score of 89.25 points.

Campbell then recorded the second 90-point ride of his Unleash The Beast career, and his first-at the PBR World Finals, on Safety Meeting (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Clay Struve/Hruby/Kainz) for a commanding 90 points in Round 4.

While the 22-year-old, who is the lone rider to qualify for both the PBR World Finals and National Finals Rodeo, was unable to remain perfect at the sport’s most prestigious event, bucked off by Silent Night (Hart Cattle Co./Randy Wood) in 4.13 seconds in Round 4, he punctuated his World Finals debut with a score when he covered Buckin For Cash (Paradigm Bull Company) for a sensational 90.75 points in the championship round as cowboy hats from fellow riders zinged in celebration over the dirt before the ride was complete.

Including the $300,000 World Finals event winner bonus, Campbell netted a check for $368,500 as well as 710 world points. He surged 30 positions in the world standings to conclude his first season with the PBR No. 3 in the world, 722.34 points behind PBR World Champion Leme.

“I’m so happy to be here in this spot,” Campbell said. “Winning the Rookie of the Year, that was a goal I had coming in here, and I knew I was far behind, and I knew I needed some help drawing and riding. And I’m glad everything worked out this week, and it all played in my favor.”

In his blazing path to the Rookie of the Year honor, Campbell overtook fellow Texan Melancon for the title. Melancon concluded the race amongst first-year professionals second, while Cerqueira was third, Mauricio Moreira (Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil) was fourth, and Andrew Alvidrez (Seminole, Texas) rounded out the Top 5 in fifth.

Leme was crowned the 2020 PBR World Champion Saturday evening following his monstrous 95.75-point, Round 3-winning ride aboard Woopaa (Barker Bucking Bulls).

The statement 8-second effort, a career-best for Leme, was also the high-marked ride of the 2020 PBR World Finals, earning the Brazilian phenom his second Lane Frost/Brent Thurman Award. Leme also captured the honor in 2017 when he covered Magic Train (Jared Allen’s Pro Bull Team) for 94.5 points in the championship round.

Adding to the significance of Leme’s title-clinching ride, his match-up with Woopaa, solidified a world title for both the bull rider and bovine athlete.

Woopaa bucked to both the 2020 ABBI Classic World Championship and the 2020 ABBI Classic Bull of the Finals title courtesy of his monstrous out, netting a collective $150,000 in bonuses.

In 2020, in addition to winning a league-leading seven Unleash The Beast events and 16 rounds, Leme went a torrid 44-for-65 covering a head-turning 67.69% of the planet’s rankest bovine athletes.

In the league’s 27-year history, Leme is the 19th different rider – and seventh Brazilian – to claim the PBR World Champion gold buckle. His title is the eleventh time a rider from the nation of Brazil has won what’s been called the most difficult individual championship in professional sports.

After entering the 2020 PBR World Finals 0.03 points behind the regular season’s No. 1 bull Chiseled (Flinn/D&H Cattle Co.), Smooth Operator (Dakota Rodeo/Julie Rosen/Clay Struve/Chad Berger) delivered two commanding outs inside the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys to win his second consecutive YETI PBR World Champion Bull title and $100,000 bonus.

In Round 1, Smooth Operator overtook the lead in the race amongst the league’s bovine athletes when he bucked off Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil) in 3.57 seconds to earn a 46-point bull score. He then cemented his victory in besting veteran rider Ryan Dirteater (Hulbert, Oklahoma) in 2.6 seconds in the championship round to earn a 46.25-point bull score.

Ten-year-old Smooth Operator is now the oldest two-time World Champion Bull in league history, and the sixth animal athlete ever to win the honor in multiple seasons. He joins the elite club which includes two-time PBR World Champion Bulls Dillinger (Herrington Cattle Co.) and Bones (Teague Bucking Bulls), and three-time PBR World Champion Bulls Little Yellow Jacket (Berger/Teague/Taupin), Bushwacker (Julio Moreno Bucking Bulls) and SweetPro’s Bruiser (D&H Cattle Co./Buck Cattle Co.).

Smooth Operator concluded the 2020 season 0.10 points ahead of runner-up Chiseled with a 46.13-point world average.

Smooth Operator also tied with I’m Busted (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Clay Struve/Ken Barnhardt) for the 2020 PBR Bull of the World Finals. I’m Busted also posted 46.25 and 46-point scores, compliments of his 6.09-second and 4.95-second buckoffs of Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York) in Round 1 and the championship round, respectively.

On an evening of competition when his bulls were dominant, Chad Berger was crowned the 2020 PBR Stock Contractor of the Year for an unprecedented tenth time, including the past seven consecutive seasons.

The final day of the 2020 PBR World Finals also held the last day of action for the inaugural $750,000 Women’s Rodeo World Championship.

In breakaway roping, 18-year-old Madison Outhier (Utopia, Texas) was the undeniable star of the discipline, delivering what would be the most groundbreaking performance of the event. As the quickest athlete to earn a qualified time, her 2.05-second effort elevated her to a $60,000 payday.

