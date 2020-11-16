Mongolia Needs You, a non-governmental organization set up in 2015 by Battushig Batbold, head of Altai Holding, one of Mongolia’s leading business conglomerates, sees its goal in steering up-and-coming rural youth through mentorship and scholarship programs towards better careers. The importance of education in the country that has embarked on the free-market journey in the early 90s can’t be overestimated. Mongolia Needs You acts by the wisdom once sounded by one of the Founding Fathers of the United States, Benjamin Franklin who said, that “education is the investment with the greatest returns”.

What makes the task of mentorship for the college-going youth yet more important is the fact that Mongolia is a country with a very young population—80% of its residents are under 35 years old. Historically being a nomadic and sparsely populated country, Mongolia has always held education in high esteem. Ninety-nine percent of the country’s population in 1920 was illiterate, one hundred years later the literacy rate is almost 100 percent. The country’s school and college system for a long time mirrored the education system of the Soviet Union, which used to be mostly free. After Mongolia had introduced a market economy in the early 90s, the structure of the educational system began to change, private schools and colleges, or tuition-based programs were introduced in public schools parallel with free education. Nowadays the ratio of students who pay and who do not pay for attending a college is roughly 3 to 1. Rural students can barely afford college tuition. Mongolia Needs You at least partially makes up for the social disparity by helping promising and aspiring college students from rural areas fulfill their ambitions. In order to qualify for the program, applicants must be first or second-year students, come from the countryside, and have a superb school record.

Coming from a distinguished family that values good education, Battushig has had the privilege of getting Western education–a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago, and an MBA from the prestigious Harvard Business School. MNY board members with degrees from some of the best North American and European schools have a lot to contribute to the cause too.

By organizing training programs for the handpicked candidates from among first-year students and providing them with experienced mentors MNY propels their trainees to better self-realization and, eventually, to better jobs.

In recognition of its cause, Mongolia Needs You became the first Mongolian nonprofit member of the Clinton Global Initiative. At the 2016 annual CGI meeting, Bill Clinton praised Mongolia and its leaders for promoting the organization’s values. Clinton spoke highly of his friend Sukhbaatar Batbold, who was recently announced as one of the potential Mongolian People’s Party candidates for Mongolia’s 2021 presidential election. During his tenure as Mongolia’s Prime Minister in 2009-2012, the economy was growing at a staggering 17% annually at its highest. Education was also placed high on Batbold’s cabinet’s agenda. For example, on his watch, the Cambridge international education system was introduced in Mongolia’s public school system.

Being a crucial part of the country’s educational system, Mongolia Needs You offers select students career development workshops, access to internships, and professional development grants, and by matching students with mentors, helps participants ensure both personal and professional growth and contribute to Mongolia’s future.