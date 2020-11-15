Thunder Bay – OPINION – Over the past week, United States President Donald J. Trump has taken to his Twitter account to share with his followers a lot of information.

The “Fake News” President who has called down the New York Times, CNN, MSNBC and other media outlets has shifted his fire since the election. His main target now is Fox News.

This is why @FoxNews daytime and weekend daytime have lost their ratings. They are abysmal having @alfredenewman1 (Mayor Pete of Indiana’s most unsuccessful city, by far!) on more than Republicans. Many great alternatives are forming & exist. Try @OANN & @newsmax, among others! https://t.co/ewHE8GBRNy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

While President Trump has yet to concede the election to Democratic President-Elect Joe Biden, there are signs that “The Donald” is starting to shift directions and move forward.

Like him, or not, Donald J. Trump has shown that in business and in politics he has more lives than a cat.

With his moves against his former media friend Fox News, could the President be working his way toward creating his own media network?

Over his career, Trump has worked the media, from long-ago interviews on the Oprah Winfrey Show where he teased about running for President, to actually deciding to run, and win, “The Donald” has made a career of working the media.

Come January 22, 2021, perhaps with a combination of anger, frustration and ego, it is not inconceivable that Donald J. Trump will move to create, or buy a media outlet so he will continue to have a stage to share his views.

The combination of money, the need for a stage, ego, and anger could lead to Donald J. Trump purchasing Newsmax or one of the other networks.

The Fake News Media hardly even discussed the tens of thousands of people that came to D.C. Formed organically, and in many parts of the Country! https://t.co/wVsDx6GeGc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

The Silent Media is the Enemy of the People!!! https://t.co/I2LnE3dpI9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

It is possible that President Trump will eventually concede the election, likely as the reality of the situation sinks in that he won’t be able to stay in the White House after noon on January 21, 2021.

However it is very possible that given the anger that is simmering over his loss that Donald J. Trump once in private life will be moved to defend his presidency and his record, and is very likely to want a large stage to do just that. It is likely the majority of the media would be more interested in covering what they will see as the downfall of Trump, and covering any legal suits and actions that happened once the 45th President leaves office.

Getting his own stage that his supporters would support would be a simple way of the President doing just that.

Of course with Donald J. Trump one never knows, his unpredictability is another of his traits.

That is just my opinion, as always, your mileage may vary.

James Murray

NetNewsLedger