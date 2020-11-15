A simple preparation to let the trout stand out from our friends at Foodland Ontario. With a little bit of smokiness from the bacon; sweetness from the apple and acidity from the slaw all play supporting roles.

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Serves 4



2 tbsp (25 mL) vegetable oil

8 strips Ontario Bacon, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) strips

Half small Ontario Red Onion, diced

2 cooked Ontario Potatoes, diced

1 large Ontario apple, such as Idared or Crispin, cored and diced

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp (5 mL) butter

2 Ontario Rainbow Trout Fillets, skin-on (250 g each)

Slaw:

1/4 cup (50 mL) apple cider vinegar

1 tsp (5 mL) granulated sugar

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1 cup (250 mL) shredded Ontario Cabbage

1/2 cup (125 mL) shredded Ontario Carrot

1/4 cup (50 mL) Ontario Red Onion, thinly sliced

Chopped fresh Ontario Parsley Leaves

In large heavy-bottomed skillet, heat 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the oil over medium-low heat. Add bacon; cook, stirring frequently, until crisp. Remove; drain on paper towels. In same skillet, add onion; cook until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add potatoes; cook stirring frequently, until brown and beginning to crisp, about 8 minutes. Add apples; cook for 2 to 3 minutes until warm. Season with salt and pepper. Just before serving add butter; stir in bacon.

Slaw: In large bowl, stir together vinegar, sugar and salt, until sugar is dissolved. Add cabbage, carrot and onion. Mix to combine. Set aside, stirring every few minutes. Garnish with parsley. arrange oven rack 6 to 8-inches (15 to 20 cm) from heat source; set oven to broil. Line baking sheet with foil; lightly brush with 2 tsp (10 mL) of the oil. Cut each fillet in half, brush both sides with remaining oil, season with salt and pepper. Place skin side up on prepared baking sheet. Broil for 5 to 7 minutes until skin is crisp. Serve with hash and slaw.

Nutritional information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 34 grams

FAT: 20 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 27 grams

CALORIES: 428

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 805 mg