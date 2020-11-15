Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 10 (ten) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

All of the new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Thunder Bay District Health Unit are a result of close contact to another person exposed to COVID-19.

All of the individuals are reported to be self-isolating.

This brings the number of cases in the region to 160 cases since the pandemic started.

There is no word from the TBDHU on the reported incidents related to Pickleball play at local community centres.