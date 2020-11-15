Longlac – WEATHER – Road Conditions have caused the closure of Highway 11. The highway is closed since earlier today from Longlac to Hearst.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Snow at times heavy continues today.

Heavy snow is expected through today. A total snowfall accumulation of up to 15 cm is possible by the time the snow changes to scattered flurries early Monday morning.