Longlac – WEATHER – Road Conditions have caused the closure of Highway 11. The highway is closed since earlier today from Longlac to Hearst.
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa
Snow at times heavy continues today.
Heavy snow is expected through today. A total snowfall accumulation of up to 15 cm is possible by the time the snow changes to scattered flurries early Monday morning.
