Thunder Bay – LIVING – Our friends at Foodland Ontario offer great recipes that let you enjoy great Ontario grown or raised foods.

A great way to enjoy rabbit (or a unique way to prepare chicken) the sweetness of the apples and parsnips complement the mild taste of the rabbit. Ask your local butcher to cut the rabbit for you.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Baking Time: 1 hour

Serves 4

2 tsp (10 mL) vegetable oil

4 slices Ontario Bacon, cut into 1-1/2-inch (4 cm) pieces

2 Ontario Apples, such as Cortland, Idared or Crispin Apples, peeled, cored and cut into 8 wedges each

2 Ontario Parsnips, cut into 1-inch (2 cm) pieces

2 Ontario Turnips, peeled and cut into 6 wedges each

4 cloves Ontario Garlic, peeled and smashed

1 small Ontario Onion, peeled and thinly sliced

1-1/2 kg Ontario Rabbit, cut into 8 pieces or 8 bone-in skin on Chicken Thighs

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup (125 mL) all-purpose flour

2 cups (500 mL) sweet Ontario Apple Cider

2 cups (500 mL) chicken broth

Pinch ground nutmeg

In large heavy-bottomed skillet, heat oil over medium-low heat. Add bacon; cook until crisp. Remove bacon from skillet; place in 13- x 9-inch (3 L) baking dish. Reserving fat in skillet, heat over medium heat. In batches, add apples, parsnips and turnips, cook stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove; add to baking dish. To same skillet add garlic and onion. Cook until softened and lightly brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from skillet; add to baking dish.

Season rabbit with salt and pepper; dust with flour, shaking off excess. Add rabbit to same skillet; brown on both sides over medium-high heat. Arrange in baking dish.

Add apple cider to skillet; using wooden spoon, scrape up any brown bits stuck to the skillet. Add broth, nutmeg and pinch of salt and pepper. Bring to boil over high heat. Pour over rabbit in baking dish. Cover with foil leaving small 1-inch (2.5 cm) openings in the foil in two corners. Bake in 325°F (160°C) oven for 50 to 60 minutes until rabbit is tender. Serve with roasted or mashed potatoes.

Nutritional information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 41 grams

FAT: 13 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 56 grams

CALORIES: 508

FIBRE: 6 grams

SODIUM: 560 mg