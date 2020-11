Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 2 (two) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Case #149

No Known Exposure

Self-Isolating

10/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

Case #150

Close Contact

Self-Isolating

10/11/20

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

*Episode date corresponds to earliest date reported according to following order: symptom onset date, specimen collection date, laboratory testing date, date reported to TBDHU