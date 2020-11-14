Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There is a Special Weather Statement in effect for Aroland and Nakina. Snow is in the forecast.

Thunder Bay

Today, Thunder Bay will see increasing cloudiness this morning. The winds will blow south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. It is currently, at 07:30 am EST -11c in Thunder Bay. The daytime high will reach +3c. The wind chill is making feel a little cooler at minus 14 this morning.

Thunder Bay tonight will see cloudy skies with periods of snow beginning early this evening then changing to periods of rain or snow overnight. Snowfall amounts of 2 cm in the city, with the potential for up to 5 cm over higher terrain. Winds will be south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. The overnight low +1c.

Looking forward toward Sunday, the weather service says to expect periods of rain or snow changing to periods of snow in the morning. Snowfall amounts of 2 cm are expected. With winds becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. Sunday’s high will be +2c with the temperature falling to zero in the afternoon.

Sachigo Lake

Looking northward, for Sachigo Lake, the weather service is calling for increasing cloudiness this morning. Winds will be south 20 km/h this morning. High minus 2. The wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon.

For Saturday evening, cloudy conditions will continue. There is a 40 percent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The overnight low minus 5. Wind chill minus 7 this evening.

Periods of light snow are in the forecast for Sunday. Winds becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. The forecast high minus 4 with temperature falling to minus 9 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning and minus 18 in the afternoon.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -3c in Kenora at 07:30 am. The forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Winds will be southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. A daytime high of plus 2 is forecast. The wind chill minus 10 this morning.

Tonight in the Lake of the Woods region the weather service is calling for cloudy conditions with periods of light snow beginning overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Periods of light snow will continue Sunday morning, ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Snowfall amounts of 2 cm are likely. The winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. The temperature will fall to minus 5 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon.