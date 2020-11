AROLAND – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement calling for snow.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

The Weather Service says, snow heavy at times is expected tonight and Sunday.

Snow is forecast to being tonight, become heavy during the day on Sunday and taper to scattered flurries early Monday morning.

At this time, forecast guidance suggests that snowfall totals of 10 to 15 cm are possible.