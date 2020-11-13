Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report that a Toronto man who was previously arrested by police amid a drug trafficking investigation now faces an additional charge under the Canadian Quarantine Act.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and TBPS K9 Unit, executed a pair of search warrants at two addresses on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Drugs were seized and four people arrested following those searches.

Continued investigation led police to discover one of the four arrested, a 26-year-old Toronto man, had travelled outside of Canada on October 1, 2020, and travelled to Thunder Bay on October 8, 2020 without completing the required 14-day quarantine.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, Dajshon Javon STEWART, 26, of Toronto was charged for Failure to Comply With an Order Prohibiting or Subjecting to any Condition the Entry Into Canada as set out by the emergency orders under the Quarantine Act.

On Friday, Oct. 30 STEWART had appeared in bail court in Thunder Bay to face charges of:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Resist Peace Officer

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Possession of an Identity Document

• Failure to Comply with a Judicial Release