Thunder Bay – In the coming days, Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) public health inspectors (PHI’s) will begin visiting every food and drink establishment in Thunder Bay and the district to conduct COVID-19 compliance assessments. Through these visits, TBDHU will assess adherence to the COVID-19 prevention and control measures. Strong adherence to these measures can significantly reduce any spread of the virus in these premises which will in turn contribute to reducing overall community spread. These visits are in addition to the regular inspections TBDHU carries out.

The TBDHU is taking a proactive approach with these compliance assessments to ensure operators are implementing practices to keep staff and customers safe. The requirements around COVID-19 have been updated recently, and the public health inspectors will be on site to answer any questions that operators may have.

Patrons also play a key role in helping local restaurants and bars to stay open. Complementary to the compliance assessments, TBDHU is also informing the public on what they can expect as a patron of a food premise.

“We strongly encourage all patrons to comply with the public health requirements in place at restaurants and bars, including wearing a face covering and providing contact information,” says Dr. DeMille. “These measures will help protect our favourite food and beverage establishments and keep our communities safe from COVID-19.”

Operators of food premises can expect a visit from their PHI starting the week of November 16, 2020. The review will assess implementation of the practices outlined in TBDHU’s Guidance for Food Premises available at TBDHU.COM/workplaces/sectors.