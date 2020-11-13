Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 5 (five) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.
Details of confirmed case(s)
Case #144
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
11/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #145
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
11/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #146
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
09/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #147
Close Contact
Self-Isolating
08/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
Case #148
Pending
Self-Isolating
08/11/20
Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas