Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in identifying a pair of suspects connected to an ongoing robbery investigation.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to the reported robbery of the Circle K convenience store in the 500 block of Beverly Street just after 9:45 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

When police arrived to the Circle K convenience store they learned the robbery had taken place just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9. It was unreported that evening.

Police learned two males entered the store with masks or clothes covering their faces. The two suspects approached the cash register and took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects also took undisclosed store merchandise and fled on foot.

Suspect No. 1 is described as wearing:

– Grey Puma brand hooded sweater

– Dark ball cap

– White-and-black bandana covering the face

– Grey and black gloves

– Black pants

– Camo “Crocs” style sandals

Suspect No. 2 is described as wearing:

– Black shirt covering their head

– A black and white face covering

– Camo jacket

– Black pants with a white or grey stripe down both legs

– Dark footwear

Members of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit are now investigating. As a result of the ongoing investigation, police have obtained video surveillance featuring the two suspects at the time of the robbery.

Portions of that video are being distributed to the public in hopes someone can help identify the two suspects.

If you have any information that could help investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.